Arjan Dubai welcomes new project — Welcome Residency

Published: Sat 17 Sep 2022, 9:00 AM

Welcome Residency is a new project by Al Seeb Real Estate Development LLC located in Arjan Dubailand near Miracle Garden. Arjan is situated in a primary location between Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Al-Khail Road, within a short distance to Dubai’s most famous attractions like Global Village, Dubai Miracle Garden, Dubai Autodrome, and much more.

Comprising two- and three-bedroom apartments providing luxurious finishing and amenities (pool, panoramic gym, spacious/cozy lobby area, four elevators connecting to all floors) and spacious balconies facing the skyline, Welcome Residency is an excellent choice for those who are looking for a home that combines luxury and comfort with an affordable price tag.

The new project comes with a five-year payment plan and monthly instalments less than one per cent. The project is about 50 per cent complete, with a ready mock up apartment and will be launching very soon. The neighbourhood is also packed with several real estate projects, providing villas and apartments for sale, especially off-plan residential projects. The community borders Al Barsha South towards the north and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road towards the south. Further down, there’s Dubai Autodrome — home to a motor racing track that hosts Formula One races every year.