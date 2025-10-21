AreteUp opens its regional headquarters in Dubai Knowledge Park

AreteUp, a leading global higher education and EdTech institution, has officially inaugurated its new regional headquarters in Dubai Knowledge Park, marking a major step in the company’s strategic expansion across the Middle East.

The new office will serve as AreteUp’s regional hub for the GCC, advancing its mission to bridge global education opportunities for working professionals through partnerships with top international universities. The expansion reinforces AreteUp’s commitment to supporting the UAE’s vision of becoming a global center for innovation, talent development, and lifelong learning.

The inauguration ceremony gathered senior executives from AreteUp, deans from AACSB-accredited US business schools, and distinguished alumni from the Middle East region. The event celebrated AreteUp’s growing impact in delivering internationally recognised online MBA and DBA programmes that empower professionals to upskill without geographical barriers.

Ms Evelyn Zhang, CEO of AreteUp Education, together with deans from AACSB-accredited US business schools, emphasised during the event: “Dubai represents a vital bridge between East and West, and AreteUp is proud to contribute to the UAE’s vision for innovation and lifelong learning. Our mission is to empower learners across the GCC with access to global business education that transforms both careers and communities.”

The Strategy — Why Dubai, Why Now

By establishing its regional headquarters in Dubai, AreteUp aims to build deeper collaborations with local and international universities, regulators, and industry partners. The new hub will serve as a platform to advance executive and postgraduate education, foster academic exchange, and drive digital transformation — in alignment with the UAE’s national vision for innovation and talent development.

AreteUp’s portfolio includes online MBA, DBA, and executive education programs offered in collaboration with globally accredited institutions. Each program is designed to combine academic rigor with industry relevance — enabling learners to advance their careers while contributing to the region’s economic growth and knowledge economy.

As the demand for flexible, high-quality education continues to grow among GCC professionals, AreteUp’s expansion into Dubai marks a pivotal chapter in its global journey — bringing accessible, accredited, and impactful learning opportunities to the heart of the Middle East.

AreteUp is an international EdTech institution headquartered in Singapore, offering globally accredited online MBA, DBA, and executive education programmes in collaboration with leading universities from the US and Europe. With a presence across Sydney, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Dubai, AreteUp is dedicated to empowering working professionals through transformative learning experiences and global academic partnerships.

For more information about accredited online MBA programs, visit AreteUp Education, the official regional partner of leading universities.