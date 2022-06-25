Area Beige offers unique concept art

Located at Al Wasl, the studio offers a unique experience, featuring three creative disciplines dedicated to exploring an eclectic and bespoke collection of perfumes, art, and design in one platform

Published: Sat 25 Jun 2022, 10:46 AM Last updated: Sat 25 Jun 2022, 11:08 AM

Aromatic art

A play on senses, Area Beige opened as Dubai’s first luxury sensory gallery curated by the Emirati trio — Mohammad Badri, Issa Al Nuaimi, Al Awar and other partners. Located at Al Wasl, the studio offers a unique experience, featuring three creative disciplines dedicated to exploring an eclectic and bespoke collection of perfumes, art, and design in one platform.

Mohammad Badri, co-founder, Area Beige, said: “Fragrance composition is a sort of an artistic expression, as perfumers use olfactory notes to compose a fragrance. Area Beige brings a new concept, bringing perfect harmony between perfume, art, and design in one store, engaging the senses to create an immersive experience and an unforgettable memory.” The name Area Beige denotes a blank canvas with the intent to blur the boundaries between perfume, art/sculpture, and design, highlighting a natural connection for customers.