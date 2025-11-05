Arctech expands Jeddah factory as it strengthens solar partnerships across Saudi Arabia and the UAE

Global solar-tracking and intelligent clean-energy solutions provider Arctech has completed Phase II of its Jeddah manufacturing facility, reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s position as a hub for renewable-energy technology and expanding the company’s footprint across the GCC.

Chairman Cai Hao described the launch as “a strategic milestone” in Arctech’s global model built on four pillars — globalisation, differentiation, intelligence, and sustainability. He said the Mena region, alongside China and India, now forms one of Arctech’s three global bases driving growth.

“Saudi Arabia is our strategic highland, but the wider Middle East — especially the UAE and Oman — are equally vital markets where we continue to expand,” Cai said. “Our factories in Jeddah and India serve as bridges connecting regional clients with global innovation.”

Localisation and innovation

Built with an investment of $60 million and covering 100,000sqm, the Phase II expansion raises Arctech’s annual production capacity to 15GW, allowing local manufacturing of posts, transmission shafts and AI-driven control boxes.

Wang Pei, head of International Operations HQ and general manager for the MEA Unit, said the investment supports Saudi Vision 2030’s local-content programme.

“We’re not just a product provider — we’re a lifetime solar-tracking solution provider,” he said. “With Phase II, we introduce structured manufacturing, AI systems and SCADA monitoring to ensure long-term performance and ease of maintenance.”

Arctech’s AI control box combines cloud- and back-tracking algorithms to raise energy output by up to 8 percent, while its wind-tunnel laboratory validates tracker reliability under extreme heat and wind.

Regional growth and UAE achievements

Beyond Saudi Arabia, Arctech has become a key partner in the UAE’s renewable energy drive. The company supplied 2.1 GW of SkySmart II trackers to Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra PV2 project — one of the world’s largest single-site solar farms — and recently secured a 1.5 GW tracker contract in Dubai, working with Masdar, EDF Renewables and JinkoPower.

These projects advance the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy and underline how cross-border collaboration within the GCC is accelerating solar deployment and industrial integration.

Future expansion and sustainability

Cai Hao confirmed plans for Phase III of the Jeddah complex, which will focus on energy-storage systems, cleaning robots and AI solutions, expanding Arctech’s localised portfolio and enhancing regional supply-chain resilience .

“Our goal is to combine global innovation with local partnerships to support the Middle East’s green transition,” he said.

Arctech employs over 120 people from 11 nationalities across Mena and remains committed to developing local talent while fostering sustainability through intelligent technology and manufacturing innovation. The company plans to complete the localisation of slew drive and control box next year.

In the short future, the company also plans to deploy 3MW of rooftop photovoltaic systems and carport solar panels within the plant area, introducing innovative smart green building photovoltaic solutions.