Aramex and Thanks To You partner to expand employee recognition from the UAE to global markets

Thanks To You, a Dubai-born venture creating lasting appreciation experiences for workplace teams, has formalised a strategic partnership with Aramex, a leading global logistics and transportation network. The collaboration begins in the UAE, with ambitions for international expansion.

Amadou Diallo, group CEO of Aramex, signed the agreement with Jesús Velandia, founder of Thanks To You, at a ceremony in Dubai. The partnership reflects Diallo’s publicly stated vision: "We go home proud because, through every delivery, we made a meaningful difference in people’s lives and strengthened the communities we serve." Faysal El Hajjami, Aramex’s chief commercial officer, played a key role in establishing the partnership.

Together, under the initiative “Thanks To You, Powered by Aramex”, the organisations invite other companies to join a movement that recognises people and their contributions.

Putting appreciation into practice

Thanks To You develops structured employee recognition programmes that make appreciation personal, tangible and consistent. By helping people feel valued and proud to belong, these programmes connect employee wellbeing with motivation, commitment and organisational success.

Tailored to employees’ roles and needs, the programmes include monthly deliveries with personal messages celebrating their contributions.

These deliveries form part of a wider approach that integrates appreciation into working life, strengthens employee relationships and builds on the UAE’s culture of recognition.

During the ceremony, Velandia explained: "Thanks To You was born from a very simple idea: behind every company, there are people working every day to make things happen. Every person, in every role, is part of what we achieve together. Saying ‘thanks to you’ is a personal way to celebrate that contribution and remind us of everything we make possible as a team."

Aramex will contribute its logistics expertise and network to bring these recognition experiences to more organisations and employees.

Following its UAE launch, the initiative aims to expand across the GCC and, through Aramex’s international network, into global markets.

For more information, visit: www.thankstoyou.ae/en