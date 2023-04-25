Arakkal Gold and Diamonds donates Dh100,000 towards 'One Billion Meals' project

Published: Tue 25 Apr 2023, 10:33 AM

Arakkal Gold and Diamonds has donated Dh100,000 for the 'One Billion Meals' project in UAE, a flagship programme kickstarted by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai to aid the needy and underprivileged spread across the globe. The cheque worth Dh100,000 was handed over by Muneer Noorudheen, executive director and Afsal Arakkal, retail director, to Yousef Ahmed Alhamadi and Imad Hassan Sofyan, representing the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) foundation. The ceremony was held at the headquarters of Al Mamsar Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishments in Dubai.

Implemented by the renowned MBRGI foundation for its charitable and philanthropic activities, the One Billion Meals project was set in motion to provide food-related assistance to those in need over an extended period of time. With more than 800 million people in the world suffering from hunger and its aftermath, this project has established an endowment fund that would help in the effective creation and execution of food assistance programmes that are sustainable in the long run. With this generous donation, Arakkal Gold and Diamonds hopes to inspire the community at large to do good, espouse the significance of charity in our daily lives and ultimately usher hope and health into the lives of the marginalised and disadvantaged.

Established in the year 1996 in Kerala, India, Arakkal Gold and Diamonds has emerged as one of the major players in the wholesale and retail jewellery market in the Middle East. Throughout the entirety of the customer's buying journey, Arakkal Gold and Diamonds maintains world-class standards while ensuring customer expectations are met satisfactorily. The Arakkal Group also has a presence in India and Malaysia.