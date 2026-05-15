Arada acquires majority stake in Reem Hospital

Arada has acquired a significant controlling stake in Reem Hospital, the Abu Dhabi-based healthcare provider, in a transformative move that marks the master developer’s entry into the healthcare sector and accelerates its ambition to build one of the region’s most comprehensive integrated wellness ecosystems.

The stake, which represents more than 80 per cent of the business, was purchased from a consortium that included Investcorp and its affiliates and other shareholders and is part of an Dh2 billion commitment from Arada to invest in Reem Hospital’s expansion across the UAE. The transaction will see the hospital’s original founders, led by Zaid Al Siksek, chairman, and Mansur Ali, board member, continue in the business, ensuring continuity of the leadership and clinical vision that has driven the hospital’s exceptional growth since its founding.

Arada’s acquisition and funding commitment will now unlock an ambitious next phase of growth. Reem Hospital’s existing Reem Island facility will be doubled in capacity to 200 beds, with new specialty areas — including women’s health and paediatrics introduced to serve a broader patient community. Three further hospitals are planned across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, while a network of Reem Clinics will be established across the UAE, including within Arada’s own master-planned communities, bringing world-class healthcare directly to residents’ doorsteps.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, group CEO of Arada, said: “This acquisition is fully in line with our overarching vision to create spaces that enable people to lead happier, healthier and more meaningful lives. Through this partnership, we will be able to bring best-in-class healthcare not only to the residents of our communities but to patients across the UAE and beyond. It also opens a powerful new revenue stream for Arada, while completing a critical piece of our integrated wellness vision — one that now spans every dimension of human health, from preventive care, fitness and lifestyle through to primary medicine, specialty treatment and long-term wellbeing.”

Zaid Al Siksek, chairman of Reem Hospital, said: "From the moment we began conversations with Arada, it was clear that this was the right partnership: a company that shares our values, as well as our relentless commitment to quality and delivery. Arada's vision, resources and unparalleled community platform give us everything we need to take Reem Hospital to the next level, and we could not be more energised about what lies ahead for our hospital, our people and our patients."

The transaction is the latest in a series of strategic moves by Arada as it builds out its presence across complementary sectors — including hospitality, industry, asset management and wellness and expands into new geographies, with recent entries into the UK and Australia.

The acquisition also serves as a cornerstone of Arada's integrated wellness strategy, complementing its standing as the UAE's largest gym operator by revenue through its Formative fitness collective, its plans to pioneer longevity clinic offerings, and its recently launched residential and hospitality wellness brands Akala and Inaura. Together, these assets position Arada as the only master developer in the region capable of delivering a truly end-to-end health and wellness proposition, from the gym floor and the spa to the clinic and the operating theatre.