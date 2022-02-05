Arabian Resources Publishing LLC launches B2B matchmaking portal

From right to left: Sultan Mahmood, Kamrul Hassan, commercial attaché Bangladesh; Rai Zafar Ali; Innocent Tochukwu, commercial attaché Nigeria representing CG Nigeria; S M Tahir, chairman Iqra Group; B M Jamal Hossain, CG of Bangladesh; Afzal Hasan Khan, CG of Pakistan; Afzaal Mahmood, Ambassador of Pakistan;. Kartika Candra Negara, CG of Indonesia; Mustafa Hemani;. Shabbir Merchant; Iqbal Dawood; Nafees Siddiqui; Omer Pardesi, and Faizan Arif

The event had an impressive turnout with about 20 Ambassadors, Consul Generals, Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion commissioners, directors and top business owners.

Arabian resources Publishing LLC, part of Iqra Group, launched the B2B matchmaking portal at an event held at Movenpick Hotel Jumeirah Beach Dubai.

The event had an impressive turnout with about 20 Ambassadors, Consul Generals, Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion commissioners, directors and top business owners.

While introducing the portal, Dr SM Tahir mentioned that it would tremendously help in introducing buyers and sellers to each other.

“Buyers have been prompted to register with zero cost and do not need to pay anything throughout the year vs sellers who have to select an annual package according to the perks and advantages associated with it.”

Tahir also emphasised two unique features of the portal — uniqueness and capability. Bind is about the human element catering a customer-focused personalised software whilst also focusing on export houses helping countries in job creation, earning valuable foreign exchange and supporting investments in public projects.

Tahir also acknowledged the support and participation in the project by awarding plaques handed over by the Ambassador and Consul Generals from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Mozambique, and Nigeria, to Mustafa Hemani, Omer Pardesi, Iqbal Dawood, Zaubair Khan, Taha Syed, Sultan Mahmood and Khalid Hussain Chaudhry.

Goyzer Technical, strategic partners of Arabian resources publishing, Solution LLC, also made a presentation conducted by Abdullah Rehmatullah director of the company. Goyzer is a Dubai based comprehensive real estate management software provider. Speaking with the media, Atif Bashir, CEO of Goyzer Technical, spoke about the software that enhances growth opportunities in the UAE real estate sector as well as the emerging markets.