Dubai’s Arabian Desert Safari introduces safety-certified packages for families and children

Arabian Desert Safari, operated under Dubai Tourism & Travel Services Co (LLC), has introduced new safety-certified packages aimed at families and children, expanding its offerings in line with Dubai’s tourism development goals. The move reflects a growing demand for inclusive desert experiences that combine cultural immersion with enhanced safety standards.

The company confirmed that the new packages have been designed to accommodate families with children and older travelers, ensuring that activities such as dune rides, camel treks, and cultural shows are conducted under strict safety protocols. Vehicles used in the tours undergo regular inspections, and drivers and guides have received additional training focused on family and child safety.

In addition to transport and activity adjustments, Arabian Desert Safari has adapted its itineraries to provide flexible schedules that allow families to choose shorter excursions or opt for evening and overnight packages with secure camp facilities. Dining arrangements have also been reviewed to include options suitable for children, while entertainment programmes now emphasise cultural storytelling and traditional performances that can be enjoyed by all age groups.

According to company representatives, the initiative is part of a wider effort to ensure that desert safaris remain accessible to a broader segment of Dubai’s visitor base. By meeting safety standards and adjusting offerings to suit families, Arabian Desert Safari aims to contribute to Dubai’s reputation as a leading global destination for responsible and inclusive tourism.

“Our goal is to provide an environment where families can experience the desert without concern,” said the chief executive officer of Arabian Desert Safari. “By implementing safety-certified practices across all tours, we are ensuring that children and older guests can participate in activities comfortably, while still gaining an authentic experience of the UAE’s cultural and natural heritage.”

With operations dating back to 1976, Arabian Desert Safari has established itself as one of the region’s longest-running desert tour providers. The latest initiative reflects the company’s continued role in supporting Dubai’s tourism sector through services that prioritise safety, cultural authenticity, and accessibility.

