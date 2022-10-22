Arabian Centre to capture exciting Diwali celebrations

Published: Sat 22 Oct 2022, 1:31 PM Last updated: Sat 22 Oct 2022, 1:56 PM

Arabian Centre is hosting a line-up of festivities for Diwali that will run until October 23 with traditional Indian dance forms, rangoli and loads of fun activities for children. Visitors will witness daily live dance parades across the mall. Apart from the colourful parades, the mall will present kathak, bhangra and dhol performances. Adding extra spark to the festivities, shoppers will be greeted by colourful rangoli decorations created by an on-location artist.

Children can enjoy a great time at the Diwali kids workshop. Visitors can also taste some of the most authentic Indian Diwali sweets. The ‘shop and win gold’ promotion that runs until October 28 makes the Diwali celebrations at Arabian Centre brighter than ever, giving shoppers who shop for Dh200 or more — a chance to enter the raffle draw. Twenty winners will win 24-carat gold coins worth Dh5,000 each. The raffle draw will take place on October 29 at Arabian Centre.