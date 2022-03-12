Arabian Centre Mall marks unforgettable 13th Anniversary celebrations

Published: Sat 12 Mar 2022, 3:13 PM Last updated: Sat 12 Mar 2022, 3:34 PM

Arabian Center Mall completed 13 years of serving the residential communities in Al Mizhar and Mirdif on March 1.

The mall treated its visitors to some exciting shows, performances, and fun-filled activities as part of its anniversary celebrations on March 6. It included unique and powerful energetic dance performances from different parts of the world.

Visitors also participated in a unique activation where they took their pic and tagged the mall to post them on their social media. Thirteen winners won exciting anniversary gifts.

Kids were also treated to a host of activities in the Kids Area during the celebrations from March 1-6. The mall had a festive look, complete with the structure of number 13 signifying the anniversary celebrations.

“We are at an extraordinary moment of our journey which began 13 years ago. While, over the years, we have transformed, adding new shops, facilities and attractions, we have also seen great transformations around us. Our family continues to grow as we welcome our new guests.

As part of PLEX management services under Al-Futtaim Malls, we are proud of what we have managed to achieve and look forward to greater accomplishments," said Ahmed Ismail, general manager of Arabian Centre.