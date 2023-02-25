Arabian Centre collaborates with Quiqup

Published: Sat 25 Feb 2023, 9:00 AM

Arabian Centre, the leading community mall in Al Mizhar 1, proudly announces its collaboration with Quiqup by offering same-day delivery services to customers who spend a minimum of Dh500.

The service is available between 10 am and 9 pm on weekdays and from 10 am to 11 pm on weekends, making shopping at Arabian Center a stress-free experience.

Wesam Aldora, general manager of Arabian Center, said: "While we offer our customers the best choices in retail, entertainment and dining, we want them to have a relaxed and convenient shopping experience without the intrusion of their shopping bags.” He added: “With the constant aim to elevate our customer experience at Arabian Center, we have partnered with Quiqup, the industry leaders, to ensure safe and timely delivery.”

“Quiqup is on a mission to deliver the best post-purchase experience for online shoppers in the region. Our collaboration with Arabian Center Mall allows us to bridge the gap between the online and offline worlds to provide mall shoppers with the best of both worlds: the tactile experience of shopping at a store and the convenience of online shopping with fast home delivery," added Bassel El Koussa, CEO and co-founder of Quiqup.

Customers who want same-day delivery within Dubai need to drop off their item(s) at the customer service desk before 3 pm to receive their delivery before 10 pm. Articles submitted after 3 pm until 8 pm will be delivered the following day.