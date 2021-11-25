Arabian Center Mall to celebrate 50-year legacy

Join the UAE golden anniversary celebrations at Arabian Center Mall in Al Khawaneej as the country celebrates its 50 years of success while preparing to embark on the next 50 years.

Starting from November 3 to December 3, visitors and shoppers at the mall will be in for various visual treats. Food enthusiasts can look forward to sampling an incredible array of cuisine from the food trucks during the outdoor food fest starting from November 10 for two months. Visitors can indulge in skill games while kids bouncy adds fun, colour, and entertainment for children.

Shutterbugs who fancy taking a picture with a falcon will have some fantastic photo opportunities with our onsite falconer and his prized bird during the National Day celebrations. The shop and win promotion give shoppers a choice to shop at over 200+ of their favourite stores for Dh400 for a chance to enter a raffle draw to win a 2021 model of a Honda Accord LX Sport. Visitors can also discover the beauty of intricate henna art and Arabian calligraphy at the special henna and calligraphy stations.

During the final four days of the UAE 50th National Day celebrations, the activities at Arabian Center Mall move to top gear as traditional Emirati Ayallah dancers take over. An embodiment of Emirati values and heritage, Ayallah involves male performers holding thin bamboo canes and moving to the rhythm of drums.

The mall will also feature some traditional Khaleegy dance performances by women. Khaleegy is a joyful, lively, expressive, gestural, and delicate dance performed by women at weddings and other celebratory events. The celebrations will culminate in a grand spectacle with the UAE National Day parade featuring stilt walkers.