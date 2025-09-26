Arabia CSR Network launches 13th Global Sustainability and CSR Forum to inspire global change

The Arabia CSR Network (ACSRN) unveils the pillars of the 13th Cycle of its flagship platform – rebranded as the Global Sustainability and CSR Forum. After nearly two decades of growth across the region, the forum embraces a new chapter, symbolising its expanded international reach and impact as well as its commitment to fostering meaningful global dialogue. Taking place on October 8-9, the forum is convened under the patronage of the Ministry of Economy and Tourism and in strategic partnership with Dubai Chambers.

The theme, “Sustainable Growth: Orchestrating a Global Change”, reflects the forum’s commitment to driving impactful, future-oriented solutions for pressing sustainability challenges. The two-day programme will feature keynote addresses each day, dynamic fireside chats, six high-level plenary sessions, and a dedicated youth panel in collaboration with Majra – UAE CSR Fund. It will convene a galaxy of sustainability champions from the region and beyond.

The forum will be graced by the participation of Hanif Faisol Nurofiq, Minister of Environment and Forestry of the Republic of Indonesia, who will deliver one of the keynote addresses on the opening day. Notable dignitaries joining him and a part of 5 keynote addresses on two days include Bérangère Boëll, UN Resident Coordinator to the UAE, bringing a multilateral perspective on advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals, Sarah Shaw, CEO of National CSR Fund 'Majra and Maha Al Gargawi, vice-president of business advocacy at Dubai Chambers.

The fireside chat sessions will feature powerful insights from Dr Ismahane Elouafi, executive managing director of CGIAR, and Eugene Mayne, founder and CEO of Tristar Group, both renowned for their contributions to sustainable development through science and business leadership.

Habiba Al Mar’ashi, founder and CEO of the Arabia CSR Network, underscored the Forum’s role as a convening ground for the region’s most influential voices. She said: “This year’s forum has been carefully designed to inspire and equip participants with practical and actionable strategies to accelerate sustainable growth on a global scale. The forum is more than a platform — it is a catalyst for innovation, partnerships and a renewed sense of responsibility. The outcomes of this dialogue will ripple far beyond the event itself, influencing policies, shaping business strategies and empowering youth to take the mantle of leadership for a sustainable future.”

For more information, visit www.arabiacsrnetwork.com, email: admin@arabiacsrnetwork.com/awards@arabiacsrnetwork.com or call: +97143448622/+97143448120