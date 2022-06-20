AquaPro gains global recognition for best-in-class water purifying products

Published: Mon 20 Jun 2022, 2:46 PM

One of the prime companies involved in offering a wide gamut of high-quality water purifying products, AquaPro Water Treatment have garnered recognition across the globe under the strong leadership and counsel of Iqbal Khan, managing director and a visionary entrepreneur having years of experience in the field.

AquaPro is indulged in providing products in both domestic as well as commercial reverse osmosis water filtration plants. The firm offers industrial reverse osmosis water treatment plants, water purifier, RO plant for domestic use, water treatment plant, commercial reverse osmosis plant, brackish water reverse osmosis plant, UV ultraviolet water steriliser, water treatment plant, UF ultrafiltration system, mineral water plant, water softener, water filtration plant, UF ultrafiltration system, drinking water system, alkaline water purifier as well as other water related plants supplier and service provider. The firm additionally uses state-of-the-art technologies to ensure safe water to drink which is completely free from all kinds of impurities like bacteria.

Speaking about the brand, Khan said: "Natural water is always filled with heavily contaminates as well as bacteria that should not be consumed directly. For a country like Dubai, it become even more important to consume water that is away from such harmful bacterias. From the last twenty years, we, at AquaPro have turned out to be an industry leader as the single-source suppliers for water filter and water quality improvement. Having said that, we aim towards building an ecosystem that can help billions of people in staying healthy through best water purifiers available across the market."

Since inception, the firm has been indulged in all kinds of businesses which is related to a wide range of water purification products in Toronto, Canada. The main part of the company’s success is the responsible engineering as well as designing team. With an objective of providing high-quality products at affordable prices, the firm envisions to become a global leader at making these best quality products accessible to everyone around the globe.