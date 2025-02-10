AQMC and Leading Hospitality Services (LHS) sign landmark strategic agreement

Group photo featuring representatives from AQMC, LHS, and U.S. Commercial Service at the signing ceremony.

AQMC, a global leader in air-quality solutions, has announced its strategic partnership with Leading Hospitality Services (LHS). This collaboration represents a transformative step forward in advancing sustainability, innovation, and state-of-the-art air-quality technologies.

The agreement was signed by Ranyae Fernandes, CEO and Founder of AQMC, and Rudy Khoury, COO of LHS, during a prestigious ceremony held at the St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort in Abu Dhabi.

The event also welcomed Karim Brian Fernandes, co-founder of AQMC, along with a strong delegation from LHS, including Manoj Dalela, CFO, Atul Kapil, group general manager, and Kankanam Dharmadasa, technical advisor. Their collective expertise and teamwork reflect the shared commitment of both organisations to ensuring the success of this partnership and driving innovation forward.

The ceremony was further elevated by the esteemed presence of Tanya L. Cole, Counselor for commercial affairs and regional senior commercial officer for the Gulf at the U.S. Embassy Abu Dhabi, alongside distinguished representatives from the U.S. Commercial Service, AQMC, and LHS.

"AQMC’s air-quality and odor control solutions will have a transformative impact on LHS’s operations by elevating indoor environmental quality, ensuring healthier, fresher, and odor-free spaces for guests and employees," said Kapil. "Our non-chemical, energy-efficient, and ambient air-based technology effectively eliminates airborne contaminants and persistent odors without the need for consumables like filters or chemicals."

"For our clients, this integration means a safer and more pleasant indoor experience, particularly in hospitality, food & beverage (F&B), and facility management sectors, where controlling odors from kitchen exhausts, waste disposal areas, and high-traffic zones is crucial. By implementing AQMC’s solutions, LHS can reduce operational disruptions, enhance guest satisfaction, and position itself as an industry leader in sustainable air purification and odor elimination," he added.

Fernandes highlighted the broader implications of the partnership: "This partnership is a pivotal step in our mission to deliver sustainable, innovative solutions that redefine excellence in air-quality management. We are honored to collaborate with LHS and grateful for the unwavering support from the U.S. Commercial Service in facilitating this milestone."

Khoury echoed these sentiments, stating, "This collaboration embodies the commitment of both organisations to setting new benchmarks in the industry. Together, we are poised to deliver transformative solutions that address the pressing needs of the market." LHS is focused on integrating AQMC’s air-quality and odor control solutions in industries where indoor environmental quality and odor management play a vital role in business success. High-end hotels and resorts will benefit from AQMC’s technology in guest rooms, lobbies, and spa areas, ensuring fresh, purified air while eliminating stale air, smoke, and lingering odors that can affect guest experience. Restaurants and commercial kitchens require effective kitchen exhaust odor control to comply with local regulations and maintain a clean, odor-free dining environment. AQMC’s solutions help neutralise grease, smoke, and strong cooking odors, ensuring compliance and enhancing air quality for both guests and staff. Kapil said: "Hospitals, clinics, and office buildings will benefit from AQMC’s ability to sterilise air and eliminate microbial contaminants, as well as remove unwanted odors in patient rooms, waste disposal areas, and restrooms. Large-scale commercial and mixed-use developments require HVAC-integrated air purification and odor control to maintain compliance and improve indoor air quality in garbage rooms, parking areas, and waste-processing zones. “By introducing AQMC’s technology across these industries, LHS is setting a new standard for clean, odor-free indoor environments while enhancing energy efficiency and reducing reliance on chemical-based air purification." “This partnership is not just about technology—it represents a shift in industry standards towards sustainable, long-term air-quality and odor control solutions," said Kapil. "Traditionally, many industries rely on chemical masking agents or short-term fixes to manage odors and air pollution. However, AQMC’s non-chemical, filter-free, and energy-efficient approach offers a permanent, sustainable alternative that eliminates both airborne contaminants and unwanted odors at the source." He continued, “We aim to set a new industry benchmark in hospitality, F&B, and facility management, proving that clean air and odor-free environments should not be an afterthought but a core part of business operations. As more industries prioritize sustainability and ESG commitments, our collaboration demonstrates that businesses can achieve high air-quality standards, effective odor control, and environmental responsibility without compromising efficiency or cost-effectiveness.”

"We believe this collaboration will inspire more organisations to rethink their approach to air purification and odour elimination, leading to a broader industry shift toward proactive air-quality management, regulatory compliance, and sustainability-driven innovation," he concluded.