Aqar completes Dh20 million Linear Park 3 project

Published: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 2:41 PM

Leading landscaping contractor Aqar Landscape LLC has successfully completed the Linear Park 3 – expansion landscape project in Dubai, valued at Dh20 million. This significant accomplishment adds to the country's growing real estate portfolio, showcasing the company's expertise in creating stunning outdoor spaces.

The project is strategically located just 7 km from the EXPO 2020 venue, at the heart of Dubai South Villages. Covering an extensive area of 145 sq km, Dubai South is a highly sought-after region with a well-developed transport infrastructure, stemming from its original purpose as a major urban project. Linear Park 3 is part of the South Bay master-planned community within Dubai South's Residential District, which is currently undergoing development, and the recent initiative by master-developer Dubai South Properties introduces South Bay as a focal point in The Residential District.

The seamless integration of Linear Park 3 into the expanding South Bay community highlights Aqar Landscape LLC’ commitment to excellence in landscaping and contributes positively to the ongoing transformation of Dubai's real estate market. As part of the project, landscape works, Retail & Toilet blocks have been meticulously integrated, comprising a comprehensive array of features. The design incorporates a dedicated play area for kids, featuring both a skate park and traditional play zones. Encompassing an expansive landscape area of 13,097.76 sq m, the project seamlessly blends hardscape and softscape elements to create a visually captivating and harmonious environment. One of the notable aspects is the incorporation of a shade structure within the play areas, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable experience for children. Speaking about the project, Adnan Nalwalla, managing director, Aqar Landscape LLC, said: "The successful completion of our Linear Park 3 landscaping project is a testament to Aqar's commitment to excellence, innovation, and the creation of breathtaking outdoor spaces. Through our team's dedication and expertise, we have seamlessly transformed vision into reality, not only enhancing the visual landscape but also contributing to the well-being of the community. Our concerted efforts are focused on elevating the aesthetic appeal and attractiveness of the area. We implement top-notch practices that align with Dubai's status as a global hub, employing state-of-the-art technologies and pioneering approaches in our landscaping projects across the city. At the heart of Aqar's endeavours lies our commitment to advancing the sustainability of the nation, improving air quality, and enhancing the mental and overall physical well-being of the community."

Highlighting the importance of technical aspects of the project, Suresh Gali Baskar, head of commercial, Aqar Landscape LLC, stated, "The project faced challenges in design finalisation, obtaining RTA approval, ensuring high-quality delivery to meet client satisfaction, and efficient resource management with subcontractor coordination within the project timeline. To overcome these hurdles, collaborative design meetings and workshops were held with the design consultant and client, aligning project requirements. Regular meetings with authorities’ clarified specifications, and a robust tracking system was implemented for critical project elements, ensuring timely completion and overcoming potential delays."

The workforce allocated to the project amounted to 194,840 man-hours.