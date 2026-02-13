Aqaar and Dusit International launch Dusit Thani Residences Ajman

Ajman Properties Corporation “Aqaar” has concluded a strategic brand agreement with Dusit International, one of Thailand’s integrated hospitality companies, to develop the “Dusit Thani Residences Ajman” project under the “Dusit Thani” brand. Positioned as the first residential project in Ajman to carry an international hospitality brand and be managed by a global hospitality operator, the development marks a notable step in Aqaar’s ongoing efforts to strengthen real estate standards through collaboration with established international brands.

“Aqaar” will undertake the development of the “Dusit Thani Residences Ajman” project, which will operate in accordance with “Dusit’s” international standards in service and hospitality. Upon completion, the project is expected to become a recognised residential address, contributing to Ajman’s residential landscape and supporting the emirate’s appeal to regional and international investors.

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, chairman of the board of directors of Ajman Properties Corporation “Aqaar”, said: “This signing represents an important development for the real estate sector in Ajman. Through our collaboration with ‘Dusit International’, we aim to present a project that aligns with our vision for sustainable growth, quality, and long-term value for the Emirate.”

Khaled Al Hosani, executive director of Ajman Properties Corporation “Aqaar”, stated: “The ‘Dusit Thani Residences Ajman’ project is intended to contribute to the growth of branded residential living in the Northern Emirates. The project reflects our focus on delivering residential communities that integrate lifestyle considerations with solid investment fundamentals.”

Siradej Donavanik, vice-president of Global Development at “Dusit International”, stated: “We are pleased that the ‘Dusit Thani’ brand is entering the Emirate of Ajman through this agreement. As we continue to expand our branded residential communities in selected markets, our priority is ensuring that every project operating under the ‘Dusit Thani’ name adheres to our global standards in hospitality, design, and service culture. Under this agreement, ‘Dusit’ will provide brand oversight and hospitality expertise to support ‘Aqaar’ in delivering a professionally managed residential environment aligned with the brand’s long-term direction.”

The “Dusit Thani Residences Ajman” project will comprise 328 branded residential apartments, offering a range of one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom units. Each residence is designed to provide functional layouts, private balconies, quality finishes, and dedicated parking spaces for residents. The service standards associated with the “Dusit Thani” brand will be incorporated into the overall residential framework.

Residents will have access to a range of lifestyle facilities, including a waterfront-facing café lobby, private cinema, fully equipped gymnasium, yoga and wellness rooms, health club spa, children’s club, and designated entertainment areas. The project will also include meeting rooms and co-working spaces designed to support contemporary living patterns, enabling residents to combine residential comfort with professional and social engagement.

The development aligns with increasing demand for internationally branded residential communities that offer structured management and hospitality integration. It also reflects broader interest in branded living concepts across the UAE, as Ajman continues to position itself within the Northern Emirates’ evolving property landscape.