APT Global publishes inaugural ESG report and unveils sustainable 400-person labour accommodation

APT Global, the Dubai-headquartered marine and offshore engineering services provider, has announced the publication of its first Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, alongside the opening of Hayat Haven, a sustainability-focused accommodation facility for 400 workers.

The two milestones underscore the company’s strategic commitment to improving its environmental footprint, establishing transparent governance practices, and prioritising employee wellbeing across its operations.

The inaugural ESG report offers a comprehensive overview of APT Global’s achievements in environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and governance excellence over the past year.

Environmental performance

APT Global reduced greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 22% through the use of cleaner fuels, improved vessel drydocking schedules, and upgraded energy management systems.

In 2024, the company successfully diverted 68% of waste from landfills via recycling and material recovery programmes. Water consumption per project decreased by 19% through the introduction of recycling systems and leak detection technologies.

Additionally, APT Global launched a new Marine Habitat Protection Programme, introducing stricter controls on underwater operations and waste discharge.

Social responsibility and workforce development

Over the past year, APT Global logged more than 45,000 hours of employee training across safety, technical upskilling, and leadership development. The company also recorded a zero lost-time injury (LTI) rate for over 2 million man-hours in select projects, reaffirming its safety-first culture.

Demonstrating its focus on diversity and inclusion, women currently hold 27% of leadership roles in engineering and support functions. The company has also strengthened community partnerships through education sponsorships and coastal clean-up campaigns across the UAE and India.

Governance and transparency

The report outlines APT Global’s introduction of quarterly ESG reporting with independent verification of sustainability data to ensure transparency. The company has strengthened internal audit frameworks and implemented an ESG-linked risk management system across regional operations. Supplier vetting and anti-corruption policies have also been enhanced to reinforce its commitment to ethical business conduct.

"Publishing our first ESG report marks a defining moment in APT Global’s journey," said Anil Abraham, CEO of APT Global. "As a company serving global energy and maritime infrastructure, we see sustainability as integral to our competitiveness and our duty to society. These achievements reflect not just policy but action, accountability, and measurable progress."

Hayat Haven: Redefining worker housing standards

As part of its ESG strategy, APT Global has also inaugurated Hayat Haven, a world-class staff accommodation facility designed for 400 personnel. Featuring sustainable design, the facility uses energy-efficient systems that reduce electricity consumption by 30% compared to standard worker housing.

It incorporates optimised natural ventilation and solar-assisted water heating systems, with safe, modern, and comfortable living quarters offering full digital connectivity. Recreational, fitness, and wellness amenities are included, alongside robust fire safety and emergency response infrastructure.

APT Global says the investment reflects its belief that sustainability begins with people, emphasising workforce wellbeing and welfare as central to its ethos of excellence with care.

Building a more sustainable maritime sector

Continuing to expand its footprint, APT Global remains committed to sustainability initiatives that support the transition to a more eco-friendly, safer, and inclusive maritime industry. The company continues to pioneer greener marine engineering practices by integrating planet-friendly innovations into vessel construction, drydocking, offshore wind projects, and ship recycling, driving its ESG agenda toward both short- and long-term goals.

The launch of APT Global’s inaugural ESG report and the unveiling of Hayat Haven took place at a celebratory event in Dubai, attended by senior government officials, industry representatives, financial partners, and sustainability experts.

Link to the ESG report: APT Global ESG Report (PDF)