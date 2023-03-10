APS Auto Parts LLC partners with Borg & Beck to offer premium European car parts

Published: Fri 10 Mar 2023, 12:43 PM

APS Auto Parts LLC, a renowned auto parts distributor that has been providing quality European aftermarket parts in UAE, has announced its partnership with Borg & Beck – an established world-wide supplier of premium quality automotive components to the vehicle aftermarket, with over 100 years history of engineering excellence and OE heritage to offer European car parts in the UAE market.

This partnership enhances Borg & Beck’s distribution in the UAE market, and also enables APS Auto Parts LLC customers to source a wide range of ESMA-certified European car parts with warranty at competitive prices.

APS Auto Parts LLC is committed to providing the best products to its customers, and Borg & Beck is a welcome addition to its supplier portfolio. With its roots dating back to 1903, Borg & Beck patented the sliding clutch and became a trusted brand for multiple automotive manufacturers, which resulted in a period during which Borg & Beck Clutches were fitted to the vast majority of British-built vehicles.

In 2006, the Borg & Beck brand was purchased by First Line Ltd., who has invested heavily in innovation and product development to bring the range up to date and increase the product portfolio. Today, the brand is a vital part of the company’s global growth ambitions, offering more than 60 product lines with over 40,000 references. It is also available globally for after-market usage.

First Line Ltd. is proud to be a global supplier, supplying Borg & Beck to the independent repair sector. Dan Joyner, managing director at First Line Ltd, said: "Distributors from all over the world trust First Line Ltd to deliver the largest possible range of premium quality products, combined with the best levels of availability, backed up by exceptional customer service enabling them to service their customers with a hassle-free and profitable brand."

This partnership with Borg & Beck allows APS Auto Parts LLC to expand its product range and provide customers with more options to choose from.

Joseph Kattikaren, business development manager at APS Auto Parts LLC recently shared his excitement about this association, which is another milestone for APS, and said: "We are thrilled to partner with Borg & Beck and offer their premium quality European car parts to our customers. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to providing our customers with the best products and services."

Mithun Greenol, procurement manager at APS Auto Parts LLC, said: “With Borg & Beck's expertise and our dedication to customer satisfaction, we are confident that this partnership will bring significant benefits to both parties and help us achieve our goal of becoming the leading auto parts distributor in the UAE market."

For more details, visit www.borgandbeck.com or email mithungreenol@apsautoparts.ae