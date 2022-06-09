Applabs expands its operations in MENA; appoints Sanjeev Bankira as country head

Published: Thu 9 Jun 2022, 3:05 PM

Singapore-based Ad-tech platform and solutions company, Applabs today announced its expansion plan in MENA region, appointing Sanjeev Bankira as country head. Bankira will be spearheading the company’s operations in MENA and will be responsible for the strategic growth of Applabs in the region. He will be responsible for strengthening the local team, creating partnerships and new business opportunities while establishing strong client relationships.

With 12+ years of work experience, Bankira worked as head, growth marketing, monetisation and partnerships in his last role with Fork Media Group. He has successfully handled a number of impactful marketing campaigns on Fork Media’s content platforms - CurlyTales, Mashable IN and IGN IN for well-known brands such as Samsung, Accenture, Yamaha Audio, Moj, Airtel along with multiple tourism boards across the world.

Expressing his excitement, Bankira said: “I am thrilled to join one of the fastest growing digital marketing solution firms which is now operational in the MENA region. This is a rapidly growing market for digital marketing, brands are increasingly adopting various new technologies, be it AI, ML, programmatic or involvement in crypto, metaverse, etc to compete with their counterparts. Seeing the company’s performance in Singapore, I am sure that Applabs will repeat its success story in this region as well. I look forward to working and contributing to Applabs’ growth and in establishing the company among the top ad-tech platform in the region.”

Applabs has been providing new-age tech-based marketing solutions to brands worldwide and helping them achieve their business goals by connecting them to the right audience through programmatic channels. It offers a fully transparent platform that supports companies and brands to understand performance across all the stages of the customer journey.

Therefore, seeing the huge untapped potential in the market, Applabs strategically decided to expand its footprint in Dubai to explore new clients in the sectors like e-commerce, social media and networking apps, OTTs, airlines, BFSI and automobiles in the MENA region. After Dubai, the company has plans to set up more offices in multiple countries in the MENA region.