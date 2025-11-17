Appinventiv expands Middle East presence with new Dubai office to support GCC clients

Appinventiv has announced the opening of its new office in Dubai, marking a key step in the company’s expansion across the Gulf region. The office strengthens Appinventiv’s presence in the Middle East and enables closer collaboration with clients across the GCC.

Located on the 6th floor of Meydan Grand Stand, Nad Al Sheba, the Dubai office will operate as the company’s regional base for ongoing projects in the Middle East and North Africa. The move places Appinventiv’s technology and consulting teams closer to public- and private-sector organisations seeking support in mobile development, digital transformation and emerging technologies.

“We’ve seen increased demand from organisations across the GCC, and establishing a physical presence was a natural next step,” said Saurabh Singh, CEO and director at Appinventiv. “Being on the ground allows us to understand client needs more directly and respond with greater speed.”

Singh highlighted several challenges unique to the region. “Digital transformation is not uniform across markets. In the GCC, platforms must account for Arabic-first design, right-to-left interfaces and cultural considerations that are often missed by Western teams,” he said.

He noted that regional businesses also require integrations with local payment providers such as Telr and Network International, and must adhere to country-specific compliance standards. These include the UAE’s NESA requirements, Saudi Arabia’s SAMA cybersecurity guidelines and Qatar’s data sovereignty regulations.

Before opening the Dubai office, Appinventiv conducted research across multiple industries in the GCC. The study identified three primary areas of need:

Accurate bilingual experiences: Companies demand user interfaces that are culturally relevant and intuitive in both Arabic and English, rather than relying on poor machine translations or mismatched imagery.

Local collaboration: Local businesses expressed a preference for in-region partners who can collaborate in person and align with local business culture, instead of distant offshore teams.

Data governance: The implementation of UAE and Saudi Arabia’s Personal Data Protection Laws has created new compliance challenges that differ significantly from GDPR, requiring expert guidance.

The Dubai office will operate as a delivery and innovation centre rather than a sales-only outpost. The company’s expansion aligns with the ongoing digital acceleration occurring across the Middle East, driven by national strategies such as Saudi Vision 2030 and the UAE’s broader innovation agenda.

“With more organisations in the region investing in digital services, the challenge is not only building robust platforms but ensuring they reflect local requirements,” Singh said.

Appinventiv enters the region with experience from previous global projects and aims to support GCC businesses as they scale their digital capabilities.