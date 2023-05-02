Apparel Group’s TOMS Middle East hosts an earth-friendly shoe drive

In alignment with its new global impact strategy, Apparel Group’s TOMS Middle East, the original one for one company, hosted a shoe recycling event at their store in Dubai Mall to celebrate World Earth Day.
TOMS Middle East believes that ‘doing good, is good for business’. Hence their mission is to prioritise environmentally friendly initiatives so that they become their sustainable business best practices. An important part of being in business to improve lives means taking good care of the place we all call home, and we’re committed to doing our part.
They believe that progress starts on the ground through efforts led by those at the heart of a community. With the belief that sustainability is a collective responsibility, TOMS continues to take a holistic approach with ethical and eco-conscious practices throughout the business.
TOMS believe sustainability is a journey, not a destination.
