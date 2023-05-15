Apparel Group’s Forest Essentials debuts first store at Dubai Hills Mall

Expanding luxury Ayurveda: 25 Stores planned across GCC in five years

Published: Mon 15 May 2023, 11:38 AM

Apparel Group, the leading fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate, and Forest Essentials, the prestigious Indian Luxury Ayurvedic brand, are set to transform the skincare industry in the GCC with its first-ever standalone store at the Dubai Hills Mall. This momentous event marks the arrival of the most anticipated authentic and traditional Ayurvedic products in the region, elevating the skincare experience for customers.

The Forest Essentials store at Dubai Hills Mall that will serve as a haven for skincare enthusiasts, providing personalised consultations, expert advice, and an immersive journey into the realm of Ayurvedic beauty. Customers will have the opportunity to experience the brand's commitment to exceptional craftsmanship, sustainability, and ethical sourcing in this enchanting and welcoming environment.

The state-of-the-art store, spanning 1,000 sq ft, will feature Forest Essentials' extensive range of luxurious skincare, haircare, and body care products, along with an exquisite selection of gift boxes. This unparalleled shopping experience will soon be available at other locations across the GCC region, including City Centre Deira in Dubai and 360 Mall in Kuwait.

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO at Apparel Group, said: “The opening of our first store at Dubai Hills Mall marks an important milestone in offering our customers the best in luxury Ayurvedic skincare products. We're proud to partner with Forest Essentials in becoming a leader in the luxury skincare market while showcasing its rich heritage and commitment to sustainability. Our aggressive expansion plan is to open six more stores within the next year and a total of 25 stores across the GCC region over the next five years, catering to our loyal customers and reinforcing our market presence."

In addition to the captivating store design, customers will enjoy a variety of exclusive services, including in-store workshops, product demonstrations, and seasonal promotions. These offerings aim to enhance the shopping experience and foster a deeper connection with the brand. Forest Essentials' knowledgeable and skilled staff will guide customers through each product, ensuring that every individual discovers the perfect solution tailored to their unique needs.