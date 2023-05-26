Apparel Group's brand Nessa transforms beauty landscape with virtual store launch

Experience the future of beauty shopping with Nessa's interactive, immersive new virtual platform

Published: Fri 26 May 2023, 11:58 AM

Apparel Group’s homegrown brand and a trailblazer in the beauty industry, Nessa announced the launch of its highly anticipated Virtual Store, a one-of-a-kind beauty shopping experience that redefines the traditional e-commerce model. This all-encompassing platform was meticulously built in partnership with the pioneers of virtual reality commerce, Obsess.

Nessa's virtual store stands out by offering an experiential e-commerce platform that takes consumers on an unprecedented shopping journey. The platform's visually striking and interactive virtual environment brings beauty products to life, encouraging all the steps from product discovery to final purchase.

The virtual store includes three distinctive rooms for makeup, skincare, and haircare, each designed to provide an immersive experience around the product categories. Shoppers will also enjoy a curated selection of the best-selling products, ensuring access to the latest and most popular items in the beauty industry.

"We're absolutely thrilled to be launching our new Virtual Store," said Selina Ved, CEO and founder at Nessa. "We've always believed that beauty is an experience, not just a purchase. With our Virtual Store, we've created an environment where customers can explore, learn, and find inspiration. It's about bringing more than just convenience and accessibility, but also a whole new level of engagement to beauty enthusiasts."

Nessa have come to pioneer an innovative fusion of cutting-edge technology and convenience, intending to redefine the future of beauty shopping. The launch of Nessa’s virtual store takes a significant step towards achieving this vision.

For more information, visit: www.nessa.com/.

Nessa Virtual Store: https://virtual.nessa.com/meta/.