Apparel Group unveils new website look

Published: Thu 3 Nov 2022, 9:23 AM

Apparel Group recently launched its revamped website, offering users with a fresh new experience. The global website will showcase over 78+ brands and present its network strength and regional presence under one single, ambitious banner across its 14 countries of operation.

The new global site’s look has been elevated to a more modern, seamless and interactive design, aiming to enhance customer experience. The rapid response functionality allows the site to be compatible with all browsers and mobile devices. A number of improvements have been made to the website including improved access to the company's comprehensive overview and leadership, the careers section, the loyalty programme Club Apparel, Apparel Group's brands' information, as well as the company's sustainability practices and media information.

In addition, the new filters have allowed the Apparel Group brands to place their brand portfolio on the site while still allowing the user to be able to easily navigate for the latest collection gallery and store locations. Amongst the new features, the site contains integrated social media buttons for Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter to foster improved communications with Apparel Group and its brands.

The site will be constantly updated with the latest content and relevant information, new store announcements, the latest events in the region, company announcements, and Apparel Group successes in the news section. The website will be having continuous enhancement in the functionality and features as well as adding more languages in the future.

For more information on Apparel Group and to view the site, please visit www.apparelgroupglobal.com.