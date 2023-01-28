Apparel Group partners with Project Chaiwala

The partnership aims to develop Project Chaiwala’s presence within the UAE, further supporting the brand’s ambition to become a global omnichannel tea company.

Published: Sat 28 Jan 2023, 12:11 PM Last updated: Sat 28 Jan 2023, 12:37 PM

Apparel Group recently announced its partnership with UAE-based home-grown tea concept, Project Chaiwala. The partnership aims to develop Project Chaiwala’s presence within the UAE, further supporting the brand’s ambition to become a global omnichannel tea company. Project Chaiwala is proud to represent the multicultural heritage of the UAE through its favourite drink — karak. In the next chapter of Project Chaiwala, the tea menu will evolve to include limited-edition product drops and merchandise collaborations with other lifestyle brands, as was done previously with Converse and Adidas.

Additionally, in 2023, Project Chaiwala will unveil a B2B offering that includes a proprietary chai brewing machine and a specialised offering (three-in-one sachet) for hospitality customers in the GCC. Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO at Apparel Group, said: “Apparel Group’s proven history and expertise in matching effective brand positioning with retail execution results in our exceptional performance. We believe in supporting local talents and it is our goal to nurture and foster homegrown concepts.”