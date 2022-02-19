Apparel Group opens new stores and first 6thStreet.com outlet in Dubai Hills Mall

Leading retailer brand Apparel Group recently expanded its footprint in the UAE with the launch of 30 retail stores including Charles and Keith, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Aeropostale, Rituals, Nine West, Tim Hortons, Ardene, Athletes Co, LC Waikiki, LC Waikiki Dream, Birkenstock, La Vie En Rose, Sushi Library, Lakeland, Molten Chocolate and Café, Skechers, Tim Hortons, R&B Kids, BBZ, Dollar Plus, R&B, Hema, Crocs, Dune, Levis, Aldo, Cold Stone Creamery, Tim Hortons Innovation Café, Inglot and 6thStreet’s first ever ‘Phygital’ store.

The omnichannel retailer is opening the region’s first ‘Phygital’ 6thStreet.com store by the second quarter of 2022. This store of the future will offer shoppers an immersive interactive shopping experience with access to over 20,000+ styles, unlike traditional retail stores. Shoppers can browse products in this one-of-a-kind ‘Phygital’ environment, and consequently purchase in the store. 6thStreet.com will extend its 100-day returns window, both in-stores and online, in addition to also providing shoppers with the option for ‘Click and Collect’ to shoppers in Dubai Hills Mall.

Sima Ganwani Ved, founder and chairwoman, Apparel Group, said: “We believe in being ‘forever future ready’ and with this prudence we have captured key markets and prime locations in the GCC. We are proud to announce our next strategic venture with Dubai Hills Mall. This is aimed at building curated experience for our shoppers within the local community.”