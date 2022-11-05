Apparel Group offers fresh look with its revamped website

Published: Sat 5 Nov 2022, 10:35 AM Last updated: Sat 5 Nov 2022, 10:59 AM

Apparel Group recently launched its revamped website, offering users with a fresh new experience. The global website will showcase more than 78 brands and present its network strength and regional presence under one single and ambitious banner across its 14 countries of operation.

The new global site’s look has been elevated to a more modern, seamless, and interactive design, aiming to enhance customer experience. The rapid response functionality allows the site to be compatible with all browsers and mobile devices.

A number of improvements have been made to the website including improved access to the company’s comprehensive overview and leadership, the careers section, the loyalty programme — Club Apparel, Apparel Group’s brands’ information, as well as the company’s sustainability practices and media information.

Amongst the new features, the site contains integrated social media buttons for Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter to foster improved communications with Apparel Group and its brands.

The site will be constantly updated with the latest content and relevant information, new store announcements, the latest events in the region, company announcements, and Apparel Group successes in the news section.