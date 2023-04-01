Apparel Group marks 17 years of partnership with Tommy Hilfiger

The intimate event hosted key business leaders, consul-generals, media, and top-tier influencers and celebrities.

Published: Sat 1 Apr 2023, 1:23 PM Last updated: Sat 1 Apr 2023, 1:50 PM

Apparel Group and premium lifestyle company, Tommy Hilfiger, celebrated 17 years of their successful partnership on March 13. The partnership, which commenced in 2006, has grown significantly with 53 stores across the GCC and six e-commerce sites. Sima Ganwani Ved, founder and chairwoman at Apparel Group and Nilesh Ved, founder and chairman at AppCorp Global hosted an exclusive intimate lunch for Tommy Hilfiger to commemorate the successful long-term partnership and their shared values of sustainability and innovation. The intimate event hosted key business leaders, consul-generals, media, and top-tier influencers and celebrities.

As a gesture honoring the partnership and the companies’ shared commitment to environmental conservation, Apparel Group Global gifted 100 guests with a unique NFTree featuring the iconic Tommy Hilfiger monogram that was projected on the Burj Khalifa in October 2022. For each NFT distributed, Apparel Group will plant a real tree in the Caspa region of Spain. Together, these 100 trees will help absorb 25,000 kgs of CO2 every year, and the recipients of these NFTrees will receive carbon tokens which they can trade or use to compensate for their emissions for the next 20 years.

Sima Ved said: “We express our heartfelt gratitude to Tommy Hilfiger for gracing us with his presence and making this event truly memorable. As a company committed to sustainability, Apparel Group has introduced NFTree as a token of appreciation for our guests, with a promise to plant a tree for each NFTree distributed. Let us all enjoy the Tommy Hilfiger collection and make a positive impact on the environment together.”

The celebration of the successful partnership between Apparel Group and Tommy Hilfiger marks another milestone in the journey of the two brands, as sustainability and innovation continue to be at the forefront of their strategies. The unique NFTree initiative is a testament to that commitment.