Apparel Group launches plant-powered shoes with Zen Running Club

Published: Sat 25 Feb 2023, 9:00 AM

Apparel Group’s home-grown sustainable athleisure wear brand F5 Global, joins forces with Dutch brand, Zen Running Club to launch the UAE’s first-ever running shoes made from plants. The shoes merge style, performance, and sustainability to attract the modern runner, solely on the runners and their lifestyle.

This is F5 Globals’ first international collaboration, introducing a new product category within the brand — plant-based footwear. “Sustainability is at the core of our businesses. We want to design products that help people in the region to build a sustainable fashion culture for themselves,” says Sarisha Ved, founder of F5 Global. ZRC’s co-founders are footwear industry veterans and have designed shoes that are completely vegan and made using sugarcane, rubber, and eucalyptus. The styles are both lightweight and well-cushioned and have features of sock-like uppers with a snug fit and rocker midsoles meant to propel the runner forward.