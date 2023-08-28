Apparel Group launches 19 new stores in The Warehouse, Kuwait

Sunmarke School announces outstanding GCSE and BTEC exam results for the seventh consecutive year
A number of Sunmarke students achieved multiple grade 9s which is testament to the outstanding teaching and learning at Fortes
Apparel Group is debuting 19 stores for their renowned brands in the prestigious The Warehouse, Kuwait. This expansion falls under Apparel Group ongoing plans to elevate shopping experience by bringing highly sought-after brands to their customers.
The new launch features an array of prestigious brands like like Aeropostale, Aldo, Aldo Accessories, Babies & More, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Birkenstock, Cold Stone Creamery, Dune London, Forest Essentials, Havaianas, Tim Hortons, LC Waikiki, Levi’s, R&B, Rituals, Skechers, Steve Madden, The Children’s Place, and Ximi Vogue. These coveted brands offer customers the best shopping as well fulfils their respective fashion needs.
Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO at Apparel Group, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "This is another momentous moment for us. This expansion cements our presence in Kuwait retail landscape. We are exhilarated to bring together an impressive line-up of world-class brands to amplify our customers’ shopping experience. Kuwait is turning into a premier shopping destination. This collective opening underlines our dedication to set new standards in the retail industry. Our commitment is to exceed our customers’ expectations by delivering the best shopping experience."
A number of Sunmarke students achieved multiple grade 9s which is testament to the outstanding teaching and learning at Fortes
The school aims to provide a high-quality, authentic British education to students
Crafted with an unwavering commitment to privacy and cost-effectiveness, the platform promises to elevate productivity and efficiency
This monumental accolade affirms their position as the pinnacle of excellence
The company's comprehensive car services encompass a range of essential offerings
, a trailblazing social media marketing and lead generation company based in Dubai is excited to announce its groundbreaking transition to providing comprehensive 360-degree strategies and solutions to its esteemed clientele
The artist has been making waves in the music industry with his unique blend of rap and street-style sound known as British drill music
One of the most significant advancements in home care is the adoption of virtual consultations or tele-consultation and doctor on call at their home services