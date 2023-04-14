Apparel Group kicks off first-ever Great Online Sale in Dubai

The brand is offering its customers exclusive online shopping spree with up to 70 per cent off on their favourite brands

Published: Fri 14 Apr 2023, 11:52 AM

Apparel Group has unveiled the launch of its first-ever Great Online Sale – Ramadan in Dubai edition that will take place until April 16 in partnership with Dubai Economy and Tourism (DET). The highly-anticipated online shopping extravaganza is expected to revolutionise Dubai’s e-commerce sector, offering consumers unparalleled experiences and highlighting Apparel Group’s impressive portfolio of brands and offerings.

Participating Apparel Group brands will be rolling out exclusive online discounts of up to 70 per cent on each brand’s website, just in time for customers to plan their Eid shopping.

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO at Apparel Group, said: "The Great Online Sale – Ramadan in Dubai edition marks a monumental milestone for Apparel Group and Dubai's e-commerce landscape. This strategic initiative showcases our commitment to enhancing the customer journey, both online and offline channels, in order to elevate consumers overall shopping experiences, leveraging on the Eid shopping season.”

The Great Online Sale – Ramadan in Dubai edition not only reinforces Apparel Group's commitment to providing a seamless shopping experience but also demonstrates the company's adaptability in an ever-changing retail environment.

Explore all the exciting online offers on the Apparel Group website apparelgroupglobal.com/en/, which will seamlessly redirect you to your favourite brand's e-commerce platform for a smooth shopping experience.