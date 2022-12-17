Apparel Group joins UAE’s race for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050

Apparel Group is prioritising environmental initiatives as they prepare for COP 28, which will be hosted in Dubai.

Published: Sat 17 Dec 2022, 1:25 PM Last updated: Sat 17 Dec 2022, 1:50 PM

Apparel Group made a significant stride by joining a select group of major UAE organisations in signing the UAE Climate Responsible Companies Pledge. This pledge aims to increase the engagement of the private sector in the country’s decarbonisation drive, aligned with the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.

The UAE Climate Responsible Companies Pledge is a national commitment for private companies to set and achieve science-based targets to reduce the environmental impact in line with the UAE Government’s agenda to achieve carbon emission neutrality by 2050. Apparel Group is prioritising environmental initiatives as they prepare for COP 28, which will be hosted in Dubai.

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO at Apparel Group, said: “Joining the UAE Climate-Responsible Companies Pledge and UACA global pledge is aligned with Apparel Group’s strategy to embrace this vision and reaffirms our commitment to adopt enhanced measures to drive transparency and promote environmental protection. We look forward to being part of this collaborative effort across our stakeholders, private companies, and global entities.”