Apparel Group joins Nefsy and Tarahum Charity Foundation

Apparel Group’s mission is to help improve the quality of life of communities that have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and are experiencing extreme financial difficulties. The group has partnered with Nefsy and Tarahum Charity Foundation.

The group distributed meals from Tim Hortons to 150 less fortunate children in Dubai. The children initially visited Kidzania in The Dubai Mall before passing by Tim Hortons Café to enjoy a complimentary lunch. The café provided a meal to ensure that no child goes to bed hungry.

Furthermore, Apparel Group is a member of the UN Global Compact — the organisation is actively working towards implementing the 17 Sustainable Development Goals. This initiative targets Goal 2: zero hunger and ensure the less fortunate and vulnerable have access to safe, nutritious, and sufficient food.

This initiative aims to encourage relationships with foundations that share a passion for serving children and promote long-term sustainable change for children and their caregivers in the region. The group is committed to ending hunger in our local communities.

Earlier this year, during the holy month of Ramadan, Apparel Group organised a Ramadan food donation campaign across all GCC offices. The 407 employees donated 5,744 kg of raw food items, which were distributed to 180 labourers and 118 needy families through various NGO partnerships. The group has also donated 26,075 meals through the ‘100 Million Meals’ programme.