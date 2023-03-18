Apparel Group joins forces with ayurvedic brand Forest Essentials

Apparel Group has announced its strategic partnership with Forest Essentials, the prestigious Indian luxury ayurvedic brand. This partnership marks the brand’s debut in the GCC region and is set to be a game-changer in the region’s skincare market. With this partnership, Forest Essentials will be able to leverage the Apparel Group’s unparalleled retail presence in the GCC region to gain a strong foothold and establish itself as a leader in the luxury Ayurvedic skincare segment.

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO at Apparel Group, said: “We are confident that our partnership with Forest Essentials will enhance their presence in the GCC region, providing a new level of access to their luxurious ayurvedic products.” Samrath Bedi, executive director at Forest Essentials, said: “The beauty industry is an integral presence across the GCC, with a diverse range of everyday essentials, luxury goods, and personal services. Such demand and innovation have put the beauty sector at the heart of the GCC economy, while also establishing a cultural footprint.”