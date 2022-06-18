Apparel Group inaugurates famous Jamie’s Italian at Dubai Mall

Published: Sat 18 Jun 2022, 12:55 PM Last updated: Sat 18 Jun 2022, 1:18 PM

Jamie’s Italian successfully celebrated its grand opening on June 8, at Dubai Mall. Jamie Oliver, the famous chef, was present during the momentous occasion. The celebrity chef started the day with a quick visit to the flagship store and a tour of the largest mall in the world.

In partnership with the prestigious Apparel Group, Oliver officially started the event by cutting the ceremonial ribbon alongside Giuseppe Finocchiaro, Consul-General of Italy to Dubai and the Northern Emirates and Sima Ganwani Ved, chairwoman and founder of Apparel Group.

During the festivities, guests enjoyed flavoursome Italian bites while having the opportunity to meet the prolific chef, who gladly posed for photos. The crowd even had the chance to see Jamie’s phenomenal skills as he donned his pristine chef’s whites, serving up delicious croquettes and risotto. The event featured live music as well.

On June 9, before heading back home to the UK, Oliver met up with the winners of the pasta lovers community meet-and-greet competition for an intimate gathering at the Dubai Mall branch.

Following the Dubai Mall branch, the anticipated opening of the second Jamie’s Italian branch in Dubai Hills Mall is the next big step for Jamie Oliver Restaurants and local franchise partner, Apparel Group.