Apparel Group expands presence in Kuwait with 12 new stores

Our aim is to offer our customers an unparalleled and engaging lifestyle experience by bringing together an array of world-class brands.”

Published: Sat 6 May 2023, 2:33 PM

Last updated: Sat 6 May 2023, 3:00 PM

Apparel Group has announced a ground-breaking expansion of its footprint in Kuwait. The group has launched an impressive line-up of 12 retail stores, including some of the world’s most iconic fashion, lifestyle, and food and beverage brands, in the highly-anticipated Al Khiran Mall.

The line-up of stores features renowned brands such as Birkenstock, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Big Brand Bazaar, Dune London, Havaianas, Levi’s, LC Waikiki, LC Waikiki Kids, R&B, The Children’s Place, Steve Madden, and XIMI Vogue. These iconic brands are set to provide a unique and unforgettable shopping experience for customers, showcasing the latest fashion trends, premium quality products, and exceptional customer service.

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO at Apparel Group, said: “This significant expansion at Al Khiran Mall in Kuwait represents a crucial milestone in Apparel Group’s growth strategy. Our aim is to offer our customers an unparalleled and engaging lifestyle experience by bringing together an array of world-class brands.”


