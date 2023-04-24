Apparel Group celebrates the launch of its 100th fashion chain — R&B Fashion in the GCC

Marking a milestone, the vibrant shopping space at The Avenues offers customers an integrated shopping experience and the latest in fashion

Published: Mon 24 Apr 2023, 5:56 PM

Apparel Groups’ famous lifestyle and fashion brand R&B Fashion opened the doors of its milestone 100th store at The Avenues Mall, Kuwait. The grand opening was attended by key influencers and artists across the fashion industry, special guests including famous Kuwaiti actress Elham Alfadalah, officials of Apparel Group and attracted visitors and onlookers.

The new retail destination, spread over 12,000 sq ft, is expertly curated to showcase an extensive range of trendy fashion while incorporating the best from the international runway for children, ladies and men across fashion apparel, footwear, beauty, toys and accessories. R&B Fashion also embraces diversity and body positivity by offering a choice of styles in a broad range of sizes. Shoppers have the freedom to select from a collection that is closest to their personal style.

Speaking about the launch of the 100th store in Kuwait, Arun Pagarani, CEO at R&B Fashion, said: “Our growing presence in the region is a testament to the trust placed on us by our loyal customer base. We are thrilled to expand our brick-and-mortar presence in Kuwait with the opening of R&B’s flagship store at The Avenues, which marks our fourth store in the country, and celebrates this momentous 100th store in the GCC."

“Our mission has always been to make our brand experience accessible to our customers, and we will continue to strive for it as we expand our presence in the GCC even further," concluded Pagarani.

The UAE-based lifestyle and fashion brand continues expanding its footprint in the GCC and Indian markets since its operations in Oman in 2012 at the MGM Mall. With 40 stores planned to be opened in the first half of 2023, majorly across Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, and India, R&B Fashion is at a fast expansion growth.

A true omnichannel player, R&B Fashion provides customers with online shopping convenience across all GCC market through its user-friendly e-commerce platform rnbfashion.com.