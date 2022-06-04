Apparel Group campaigns touch lives across UAE and Saudi Arabia

New home-grown concept, R&B Kids launched a toy donation campaign in Dubai Hills Mall.

Published: Sat 4 Jun 2022, 8:53 AM Last updated: Sat 4 Jun 2022, 9:15 AM

Apparel Group partnered with various non-profit organisations to help communities in need, both locally and internationally during the Holy month of Ramadan. Clothing brand, R&B partnered with Smart Life charity to distribute 500 pieces of clothing and footwear to female blue-collar workers living in Dubai. The brand also partnered with Emirates Red Crescent, Sharjah to distribute t-shirts to 58 men residing in labour camps. This activity aimed to provide necessary clothing items to women and children; while addressing SDG goal 1 – No poverty.

Simultaneously, Apparel Group also launched an internal employee donation campaign across GCC offices. All regional employees collectively contributed around 795 kg of dry food and hygiene products. The 6thstreet team in KSA distributed 1,000 meals to labourers. The dry food items were gifted to 25 low-income workers and 111 needy families within the respective communities. This campaign addresses SDG goal 2 – Zero hunger.

Skechers also participated in a stationery collection drive organised by Emirates Red Crescent. The brand contributed 3,773 school supplies including water bottles, lunch boxes, pencil cases, and school bags. As a result, hundreds of underprivileged children have acquired new stationery for school. New home-grown concept, R&B Kids launched a toy donation campaign in Dubai Hills Mall. Customers donated their old toys and received a 20 per cent discount on their total bill. 122 pre-loved toys were collected and recycled through this initiative.

Sima Ganwani Ved, founder, Apparel Group, said: “Apparel Group holds pride in sustaining a socially responsible culture. Through partnerships that encourage both employees and the community to give back, we aim to cultivate the spirit of generosity, compassion, and gratitude during Ramadan. We believe that the principle of gratitude transforms what we have into enough and more. It gives meaning to our past, establishes peace for today, and creates a vision for tomorrow.”