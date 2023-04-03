Apparel Group brand CROCS launches exclusive capsule collection for Ramadan

Published: Mon 3 Apr 2023, 10:01 AM Last updated: Mon 3 Apr 2023, 10:03 AM

In celebration of Ramadan this year, Apparel Group brand Crocs is launching a bespoke capsule collection of its recognisable clogs, slides, and Jibbitz charms, alongside an empowering multi-channel campaign 'share the joy”. The integrated campaign reflects Crocs’ mantra of Come As You Are by bringing to life the themes of reflection, diversity, and celebration with loved ones.

The limited-edition capsule is a festive, glamorous, and sparkling take on some of the brand’s best-selling styles, offering something for the whole family to celebrate Ramadan in a comfortable, stylish, and authentically Crocs way. The assortment is comprised of four unique styles, including the classic clog, platform clog, kids’ clog and the all-new platform slide silhouette. The signature footwear, offers a variety of eye-catching colours and patterns for the occasion, playing with silver and gold glitter ombré, and a pearlescent white. Included in the collection is an elevated five-pack of Jibbitz charms with gold and jewelled accents, providing multiple options to personalise and embellish your look for the celebratory season.

The campaign continues the 'share the joy' messaging first introduced in 2022, launching with a hero film that celebrates the diversity of the Muslim community. Brought to life in partnership with London-based creative agency Stereo, and community and creative agency Muslim Sisterhood, the multi-channel activation champions inclusivity through an authentic lens, reflecting Crocs’ mission of encouraging everyone to be comfortable in their shoes. Muslim Sisterhood is a powerful global movement, which aims to challenge outdated rhetoric and push for Muslim inclusivity in mainstream media, forging a new dialogue through its art and workshops.

Captured by photographer Jameela Elfaki and director India Harris, the female-focused cast represents Muslim women along with the uniqueness of all individuals and inspires people to be comfortable in their shoes. The campaign puts the spotlight on the protagonists during the festive month of Ramadan, providing space for joyful togetherness while wearing Crocs’ all-new capsule collection.

The collection is available to buy until April 21, and the campaign will run in-store as well as on CrocsGulf.com.