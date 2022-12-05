Antonella Attorre helps luxury brands shine brighter

By Deepak Jain Published: Mon 5 Dec 2022, 4:57 PM Last updated: Mon 5 Dec 2022, 4:59 PM

Even luxury brands cannot rely on brand loyalty in these turbulent times as consumers tighten their purse strings. It needs to be more than standing tall while the competition on the high street competes for customers by offering deals and shopper promotions. According to Antonella Antorre, a travel influencer, to succeed, every brand must be presented online like the next big brand. Combining her love for travelling and social media, Attorre is utilising her influencer status to create viral content that will skyrocket brand awareness and bring new followers and customers to brands.

It is a well-known fact that influencers today require a sizable fan base to command attention. Attorre has more than a million followers and travels the world to advertise luxury hotels and resorts with her partner and influencer Alfredo Barulli: she is well known for being the sole Italian woman influencer in Dubai who produces content for luxury brands. The Italian influencer resides in the Burj Khalifa, the world's highest structure, and she’s also the co-founder of 10X Experts, a VIP publicity agency for entrepreneurs, influencers, and brands interested in media features, social media branding, and lead generation.

“Contact me if you want to use Instagram Reels, Instagram Stories, and posts to advertise your luxury brand, especially if it is a fine dining restaurant, a luxury hotel or resort, or a fashion brand.”

Attorre like many young entrepreneurs and influencers is assisting luxury brands in creating a remarkable digital footprint. We can easily spot luxury hotels and resorts on her Instagram account in the most famous exotic destinations worldwide, such as The Caribbeans, West Africa, South East Asia, Europe, and the Indian Ocean.

Deepak Jain is a freelancer/independent publicist.