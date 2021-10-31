Antigua and Barbuda Pavilion attracts visitors in Expo 2020 Dubai

Gilbert Antoine Boustany

Antigua and Barbuda: The twin-island paradise of Antigua and Barbuda is on display at the world expo ‘Expo Dubai 2020’ being held in Dubai following the theme ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future.’

Antigua and Barbuda’s pavilion placed in the ‘Mobility’ section of the expo; exhibits the exceptional strides the Caribbean country has made in its socio-economic growth over the years.

Gilbert Antoine Boustany, non-resident ambassador of Antigua and Barbuda to the UAE, said: “We are so delighted with the turnout for Expo 2020, visitors are showing immense excitement for discovering what the twin islands can offer. We are a community culture and are so eager to share that with the world.”

The pavilion has lined up many cultural and informative events throughout October to showcase the immense potential and opportunities both in tourism and other economic sectors.

Rich in history and culture, Antigua and Barbuda Pavilion is divided into spaces where visitors can experience the country’s best-kept hidden treasures, ranging from its vibrant handicrafts to its history to its wide array of cultural foods, clothes and sports.

The pavilion has crossed a milestone of visitors within just one month and become one of the most-visited pavilions since Expo 2020 Dubai opened its doors on October 1.

The colourful exterior of the Antigua and Barbuda Pavilion attracted more than thousands of visitors in the first week of October itself. The response on weekends, particularly, has been exceptional. The pavilion reached its expected 100,000 visitors within the first month.