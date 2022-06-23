If you’re one of the 52 per cent that’s a start-up or SME (small-medium enterprise) in the UAE, you’ll know that managing your business efficiently and cost-effectively is a key to success and sustainability, and that includes your staff. So vital is this employee element that some people have made it their business to help you manage yours. The latest strategic partnership that local insurance giant, InsuranceMarket.ae, has formed with UBIQHR® has set an example. We asked executives from the two companies to tell us more.
Avinash Babur, CEO, InsuranceMarket.ae, said: “As a rapidly-expanding local business ourselves, we know the importance of getting HR administration right. We strongly believe that the most valuable asset for an organisation is its people, so managing their needs as well as your own is critical. That’s why we were delighted to partner with UBIQHR® as their simplified, intuitive HR software makes for a better workplace experience”.
Grishma Apte, general manager at myAlfred, continued: “UBIQHR® is offering a fantastic flat 20 per cent discount on its first-year subscription charges to all InsuranceMarket.ae customers through myAlfred which is a great value. It provides a suite of services such as payroll management, leaves management, core employee HR, attendance management, schedule management, expense claim management and more, along with IOS and android apps.”
Commenting further, Renil Rajan, founder and CEO of UBIQHR® said: “It's quite an honour to partner with the UAE's top-rated insurance provider in the digital space, Insurancemarket.ae and myAlfred. At UBIQHR®, we are always committed to providing premium HR tech and believe that happy, motivated employees are crucial to any successful venture. What makes our cloud-based HR software premium is that it's scalable as per the customer’s requirements. It offers faster implementation and is five times faster than others in the market. With this partnership, we aim to add value to InsuranceMarket.ae’s customers' digital journey by introducing them to our simplified yet powerful HR software.”
The offer includes a 15 per cent discount, when the buyer put a down payment of 30 per cent of the unit value, with a commitment to pay only one per cent per month
KT Network3 days ago
NBP is the largest public sector bank in Pakistan having a significant branch network of 1,500 plus branches across the country and a strong international presence
KT Network4 days ago
These influencers would be available to mentor and train participants at the event.
KT Network4 days ago
Through workshops, group projects, and professors, I landed a great role with an excellent company.
KT Network4 days ago
Desilicious has tickled my taste buds with the real taste of Indian cuisine far away from home, and Saporito for serving the best Italian and Mexican vegetarian I have ever eaten,” Kaur added
KT Network4 days ago