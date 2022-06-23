Another people-pleasing partnership between InsuranceMarket.ae and UBIQHR®

(L-R) Swathy Rajan, co-founder, UBIQHR ; Renil Rajan CEO and founder, UBIQHR; Mahesh Balani, chief operating officer, InsuranceMarket.ae andGrishma Apte, general manager, myAlfred LLC

Published: Thu 23 Jun 2022, 9:00 AM

If you’re one of the 52 per cent that’s a start-up or SME (small-medium enterprise) in the UAE, you’ll know that managing your business efficiently and cost-effectively is a key to success and sustainability, and that includes your staff. So vital is this employee element that some people have made it their business to help you manage yours. The latest strategic partnership that local insurance giant, InsuranceMarket.ae, has formed with UBIQHR® has set an example. We asked executives from the two companies to tell us more.

Avinash Babur, CEO, InsuranceMarket.ae, said: “As a rapidly-expanding local business ourselves, we know the importance of getting HR administration right. We strongly believe that the most valuable asset for an organisation is its people, so managing their needs as well as your own is critical. That’s why we were delighted to partner with UBIQHR® as their simplified, intuitive HR software makes for a better workplace experience”.

Grishma Apte, general manager at myAlfred, continued: “UBIQHR® is offering a fantastic flat 20 per cent discount on its first-year subscription charges to all InsuranceMarket.ae customers through myAlfred which is a great value. It provides a suite of services such as payroll management, leaves management, core employee HR, attendance management, schedule management, expense claim management and more, along with IOS and android apps.”

Commenting further, Renil Rajan, founder and CEO of UBIQHR® said: “It's quite an honour to partner with the UAE's top-rated insurance provider in the digital space, Insurancemarket.ae and myAlfred. At UBIQHR®, we are always committed to providing premium HR tech and believe that happy, motivated employees are crucial to any successful venture. What makes our cloud-based HR software premium is that it's scalable as per the customer’s requirements. It offers faster implementation and is five times faster than others in the market. With this partnership, we aim to add value to InsuranceMarket.ae’s customers' digital journey by introducing them to our simplified yet powerful HR software.”