Annual Student Art Show 2026 returns with a global vision

Following a landmark year that brought together more than 1,200 students, represented over 60 nationalities, and achieved two world records, the Annual Student Art Show (ASAS) returns for its sixth edition with an ambitious new vision that promises to make 2026 its most impactful year yet.

Organized by Funun Arts Group and Youth Creative Minds Hub, powered by Khaleej Times, ASAS 2026 will take place on 14–15 November 2026 at Amity University Dubai under the theme “Eras of Art – A Journey Through Time.”

Recognised as one of the Gulf region’s leading international student art platforms, ASAS has evolved into a powerful movement that connects students, educators, artists, institutions, and communities through creativity, cultural exchange, and artistic learning.

This year’s theme invites students aged 5 to 25 years to explore the evolution of artistic expression across civilizations, cultures, and artistic movements — from prehistoric cave paintings and ancient civilizations to Islamic art, Renaissance masterpieces, modern movements, and contemporary digital creativity. More than a competition, ASAS encourages research, critical thinking, originality, and storytelling through art.

Building on the success of previous editions, ASAS 2026 aims to engage more than 1,500 students from the UAE and around the world. The platform will welcome participation through Visual Arts, Photography, Digital Art, and Sculpture & Installation Art categories, creating opportunities for young artists to showcase their work on an international stage.

A key focus of this year’s edition is strengthening cultural dialogue and educational engagement. Through a series of pre-event initiatives, workshops, educational talks, mentor-led sessions, and community activations, students will be encouraged to connect with history, culture, and creativity while developing their own artistic voice.

ASAS 2026 will also feature several new initiatives, including the Creative Zone, Student Art Market, International School Partner Program, Students of Determination Initiative, Youth Leadership activities, and an expanded Art Ambassador network comprising artists, educators, and creative professionals from around the world.

The event continues to promote inclusivity and accessibility, creating opportunities for students from diverse backgrounds and abilities to participate, learn, and engage in meaningful cultural experiences.

A special focus of ASAS 2026 will be the engagement and participation of Emirati students, providing them with a prominent platform to showcase their creativity, celebrate their cultural identity, and share their artistic perspectives alongside peers from around the world. Through this initiative, ASAS aims to strengthen cultural exchange while highlighting the UAE's rich heritage, values, and creative future through the voices of its youth.

Speaking about the upcoming edition, Shiba Khan, founder and Director of Funun Arts Group, said: "Art has the power to connect generations, cultures, and communities. Through ASAS 2026, we want students to discover how art has evolved through time while encouraging them to create original

work that reflects their own ideas, experiences, and vision for the future. Our goal is not only to celebrate artistic talent but to nurture creative thinkers, cultural ambassadors, and future leaders."

As ASAS enters its sixth edition, the platform continues to evolve beyond an art exhibition into a global movement that empowers young voices, encourages cultural understanding, and creates meaningful opportunities for learning, collaboration, and innovation. By bringing together students from diverse backgrounds and nationalities, including strong participation from Emirati youth — ASAS 2026 seeks to build bridges through creativity and inspire the next generation to become confident contributors to the cultural and creative landscape of the UAE and the world.

Student registrations, school partnerships, Art Ambassador registrations, and international participation opportunities are now officially open, inviting young creatives from across the globe to become part of this extraordinary journey through the Eras of Art.

For all updates and registration follow @asasycmhub and @fununartsgroup.