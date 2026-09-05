Anker unifies five consumer technology brands under one global name at IFA 2026

Anker announced at IFA Berlin 2026 that its five consumer technology brands — Anker, eufy, soundcore, SOLIX and eufyMake — will gradually move under a single name, Anker, as the company consolidates its global portfolio around a unified consumer technology platform.

The multi-year transition comes as advances in artificial intelligence, connected devices and robotics increasingly bring previously separate product categories together. The transition will be gradual and market-led, with new products moving first to the unified Anker identity while existing products, digital platforms, packaging and retail environments transition over time.

The company said the strength and category expertise built by its existing brands over the past decade have made the consolidation possible, allowing Anker to concentrate its global brand investment behind one identity and one promise: Ultimate Innovation.

A unified Anker brand for the next era

Anker was founded in 2011 as a charging company. Around 15 years later, it serves more than 200 million customers in over 180 countries and regions, and along the way it built dedicated brands to move faster in specific categories: Anker for charging, eufy for the smart home, soundcore for audio and entertainment, Solix for energy, eufyMake for creative tools. Each one built real expertise and a loyal following, and that success is what makes today’s evolution possible.

The boundaries between those categories are disappearing as artificial intelligence, connected devices and robotics converge. At IFA, Anker introduced Anker MindBase, a local AI hub that connects devices across the home, makes AI decisions on-device, and keeps household data stored locally. A camera, a lock and a robot vacuum used to be three separate products. Under MindBase, they work as one system.

“Anker has evolved from a charging company into a global consumer technology business, and consumers across the GCC increasingly experience that innovation across multiple parts of their lives — from charging and audio to smart-home and personal technology,” said Jeffrey Liu, Regional General Manager for Anker Innovations in MEA.

“Bringing these technologies together under one Anker name gives us a stronger and clearer platform for the next stage of our growth in the region, while allowing us to introduce increasingly connected experiences built around the same promise of Ultimate Innovation.”

The company's first standalone Anker store, opening in Berlin on September 5, will provide the first physical expression of the unified brand, presenting products around “Anker For You” and “Anker For Home” rather than traditional product categories.