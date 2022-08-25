Anish Singh Thakur and Booming Bulls Academy announce launch of life management course

Published: Thu 25 Aug 2022, 2:33 PM Last updated: Thu 25 Aug 2022, 2:35 PM

Booming Bulls Academy is planning to launch a new life management course, which will cover every important aspect of human life, such as the power of the mind, meditation, psychology etc.

After the grand success of the Booming Bulls, elite traders live mentorship programme, which is a dedicated course for becoming a professional trader, they are now planning to launch a life management course, which mainly focuses on self-growth and personal development.

In today's world, everyone wants to achieve more in less time and increase their productivity. But to increase productivity, one should work on important aspects of life, and that is where the role of Booming Bulls' life management course comes into the picture.

Talking about programme, Anish Singh Thakur, founder and CEO of Booming Bulls academy, said: " After successfully launching our trading programme, we are now ready to launch our second premium course, i.e. life management programme. We believe that it is not just important in the trading profession, but it is an important skill that everyone should learn irrespective of their profession."

" Through this programme, we will mainly focus on different important aspects like the power of the human mind, importance of meditation, healthy diet for the human body, how to use mental power for success creation etc," Thakur added.

Nowadays, life management has become a precious skill that every individual should aim to master. With life management skills, one can succeed in every area of life. In fact, in today's world, it is the most valuable skill you can aim to master.

Life management is not just important in trading; it is required and helpful in every area of our life. As Booming Bulls Academy introduces its new programme, it is a golden opportunity for all the students, working professionals and all other individuals who want to increase their productivity in life and achieve their goals.