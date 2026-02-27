Anil Dhanak meets legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan; gets ‘Deewaar’ canvas painting signed

In a nostalgic, full-circle moment, Anil Dhanak, managing director of Kanz Jewels, had the honour of meeting legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and getting a specially curated canvas painting of his iconic Deewaar look personally signed by the megastar.

The canvas artwork was personally carried by Dhanak to the meeting — a thoughtful gesture reflecting his admiration for the film and the era it represents. Bachchan graciously signed the painting, transforming it into a treasured keepsake.

What left a lasting impression on Dhanak was the actor’s humility and punctuality. “He arrived exactly on time and was extremely warm and grounded. For someone of his stature, that level of discipline and simplicity is truly inspiring,” Dhanak shared.

During their interaction, the two also spoke about the evolution of Indian cinema — from the powerful storytelling and larger-than-life characters of the 1970s to today’s technologically advanced and globally positioned film landscape.

Adding a personal dimension to the moment, Dhanak fondly recalled his early days as the owner of Amruta Cinema in Bagasara, Gujarat. He shared how every Amitabh Bachchan release would turn the small town into a celebration.

"Whenever his film released, it was house full for days. People would queue up from early morning. Everyone would approach me for tickets — friends, relatives, acquaintances. The energy was electric," he reminisced. "Those were magical times. His films united the entire town."

From screening Bachchan’s films at Amruta Cinema in Bagasara to personally meeting the legend decades later and getting a Deewaar canvas signed, the journey marks an emotional and symbolic milestone for Dhanak.

The signed artwork now stands as a tribute to an era of cinema that created unforgettable memories — both on screen and in life.