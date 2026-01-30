Angel investor Michael Gale reaches milestone of mentoring 100 startups

Angel investor Michael Gale has announced reaching the milestone of mentoring more than 100 startups through his investment and advisory work. Gale, who founded Al Liwan Group, has worked with early-stage companies across multiple sectors throughout his career as an active investor.

The milestone represents accumulated mentorship engagements with startup founders seeking guidance on business development, operations, and market strategy. Gale's work with these companies has involved direct engagement with founding teams to address challenges specific to early-stage venture building.

"Reaching 100 startups mentored reflects the relationships built with founders over many years," said Michael Gale, CEO of Al Liwan Group. "Each company faces different obstacles, and the work involves understanding those specific challenges and providing guidance based on experience."

Gale serves as an angel investor, providing funding to early-stage companies while offering operational guidance to founders. According to the company, his work with portfolio companies includes advising on operational strategy, business development, and market entry.

Al Liwan Group was established by Gale to organise his investment activities and provide structured support to emerging businesses. The group identifies investment opportunities and coordinates mentorship programs for companies within Gale's investment portfolio.

The 100-startup milestone was reached as startup formation continues across global markets, with entrepreneurs seeking experienced investors who can provide operational guidance alongside funding. Gale's mentorship work spans companies at different points in their development cycle, from concept validation through scaling operations.

Gale holds the position of CEO at Al Liwan Group, where he directs the organisation's investment strategy and participates in mentorship programmes. The group's portfolio includes startups operating across various industries and markets, with founders ranging from first-time entrepreneurs to individuals with prior founding experience.

The milestone comes as Gale continues his activities as an angel investor and startup mentor. He remains active in evaluating new investment opportunities and working with existing portfolio companies. Al Liwan Group continues to operate as the vehicle for Gale's investment and mentorship work with early-stage ventures.