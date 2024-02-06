Andrey Elinson’s forecast: Middle East's DAM hotspots in 2024-2034

Published: Tue 6 Feb 2024, 5:09 PM

The economist, investor and owner of distressed assets management firm Inweasta Andrey Elinson delves into the forecast for the best location in the Middle East to run a distressed asset management (DAM) business over the next decade. As we step into 2024, the Middle East stands at a crossroads of economic transformation and opportunity. Among the burgeoning sectors, distressed asset management emerges as a particularly dynamic field, ripe for strategic exploitation and growth.

UAE: The Front Runner

The UAE, particularly Dubai and Abu Dhabi, is poised to become a dominant force in the distressed asset landscape by 2034, thanks to its robust financial sector and progressive investment strategies. This leadership is underpinned by the UAE's commitment to digitisation, exemplified by initiatives like Dubai's Blockchain Strategy and significant investments in AI for financial services. These efforts, including the integration of blockchain in government services and the fostering of fintech innovation in platforms like the Abu Dhabi Global Market, are set to make the UAE a global nexus for technology-driven distressed asset transactions – predicts Elinson.

Saudi Arabia: Vision 2030 and Legal Innovations

Not far behind is Saudi Arabia, riding on the ambitious Vision 2030 plan. Saudi Arabia is reforming its economy and legal frameworks, aiming to diversify beyond oil and modernise its bankruptcy and insolvency laws. Andrey Elinson highlights: the Kingdom is streamlining bankruptcy proceedings and facilitating business restructuring, creating a more predictable and investor-friendly environment. By the end of the next decade, these initiatives could position Saudi Arabia to compete with mature markets in distressed asset resolution, making it a key player in the global distressed assets landscape.

Qatar: Stability and Growth Post-2022 FIFA World Cup

Qatar's hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup has put it firmly on the global map. Elinson stresses, that post-event, the nation’s focus on infrastructure and real estate makes it a promising ground for distressed asset investments. Qatar's rapid infrastructure expansion, primarily for the World Cup, may result in certain projects becoming underutilized or financially unsustainable afterward, particularly in real estate with a possible oversupply in the market. This situation positions Qatar distinctively for distressed asset opportunities, especially compared to other regional countries where infrastructure and real estate growth are part of longer-term economic plans not linked to a singular, large-scale event.

Kuwait and Oman: Focused on Traditional Industries

In Kuwait and Oman, the focus on specific distressed asset sectors predominantly revolves around their traditionally significant industries, especially the energy sector. As these economies, heavily reliant on oil and gas, navigate global energy transitions and face fluctuating oil prices, companies within these sectors are encountering financial distress. This situation extends to related industries like petrochemicals, manufacturing, real estate, and construction, which are impacted by economic shifts, technological changes, and environmental regulations. Consequently, says Elinson, these countries are witnessing a growing need for asset managers specialising in operational restructuring, aimed at reviving these industries by enhancing efficiencies, restructuring debts, and possibly diversifying into more sustainable business areas.

Bahrain: Carving Out a Fintech and Startup Niche

Bahrain is emerging as a niche player in distressed asset management, particularly focusing on the fintech and startup sectors, areas ripe for growth yet prone to financial distress, explains Elinson. Bahrain's efforts to enhance legal frameworks for business restructuring and its long-standing reputation as a financial hub position it well for targeting emerging sectors like digital health and green technology.

The Next Decade: ESG and Technological Evolution

As we look towards the next decade, the Middle East's distressed asset management sector is set for a transformative era, with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) considerations becoming increasingly integral to investment strategies. By 2034, the integration of sustainability criteria is expected to reflect a wider global trend towards responsible investment. Simultaneously, the adoption of advanced technology, particularly big data, AI, and blockchain, will revolutionise the sector. These technologies are poised to enhance the efficiency, transparency, and speed of distressed asset transactions, Elinson foresees.

At the forefront of this evolution is the UAE, emerging as the most promising location for distressed asset management due to its technological advancements, supportive regulatory environment, and strategic positioning. However, other regional players like Saudi Arabia and Qatar also present strong potential, each contributing their unique strengths to the region's distressed asset narrative.

In summary, the Middle East, with the UAE leading the charge, is evolving into a dynamic hub for distressed asset management, offering unmatched opportunities for growth and success in this intricate yet rewarding field, concludes Elinson.